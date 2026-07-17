Congress MP KC Venugopal stated that the government must discuss the proposed One Nation, One Election Bill with the Opposition before bringing it to Parliament, as it cannot be passed without their support. The JPC is set to finalise its report.

Congress Demands Discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday said the government should discuss the proposed One Nation, One Election (ONOE) Bill with the Opposition before bringing it to Parliament, asserting that the legislation cannot move forward without Opposition support. "Without the opposition's support, how can they bring out the bill? They have to discuss it with the Opposition. Let us have an idea about what they are going to bring, and then we will tell," Venugopal told reporters.

His remarks come as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to finalise and adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country.

Opposition Prepares for Monsoon Session

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the party would raise several issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, including alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations, examination paper leaks, the alleged ethanol scam, and India's foreign policy.

Furthermore, a meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to chalk out a joint strategy for the session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13.