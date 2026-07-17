Dehradun Police arrested Yashovardhan for two fraud cases, totalling nearly Rs 20 lakh. He allegedly duped victims by promising to use fake connections to secure jobs and facilitate work. Forged uniforms, logos, and a walkie-talkie were seized.

Dehradun Police have arrested a man in connection with two alleged fraud cases and recovered forged visiting cards, logos, police and army uniforms, a walkie-talkie and a laptop from his possession, SP (City) Pramod Kumar said on Thursday.

Two Fraud Cases Registered

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said an FIR was registered at Rajpur Police Station after a complainant alleged that the accused, identified as Yashovardhan, had taken around Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of using his purported connections with senior officials across various ministries to facilitate registration work. "When the work was not completed, and the complainant realised he had been defrauded, the complaint was lodged, and we formally registered a case and initiated an investigation," Kumar said.

He said another victim registered a case against Yashovardhan on Wednesday, alleging that he had cheated her of Rs 4.5 lakh by promising to secure her a job as a Data Science Consultant at the Ministry of Defence. "He had misled her by promising to secure her a job as a Data Science Consultant at the Ministry of Defence, claiming extensive connections and contact with senior officials there," Kumar said.

Arrest and Seizure of Forged Items

The SP (City) said police launched a search for the accused and arrested him in the CSI area on Thursday morning. "A large quantity of forged visiting cards, logos, and police and army uniforms were recovered from his possession, along with a walkie-talkie and a laptop. He is currently being interrogated regarding these items. Further questioning will be conducted while he is in police custody to determine how long he has been involved in this fraudulent activity and how many people have paid him money so far," Kumar said. (ANI)