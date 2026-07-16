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West Bengal Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert for Kolkata, South Bengal on Rath Yatra
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several South Bengal districts on Rath Yatra day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, urging residents to stay cautious.
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A major weather shift is expected today on Rath Yatra. Heavy rains are predicted for Kolkata and many districts, including those in the north. Authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts.
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The weather office reports that a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying. It is currently moving towards the West Bengal coast, which is the reason for the expected rainfall.
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Kolkata and South Bengal could see a heavy spell of rain this afternoon and evening. What's more, the weather is expected to get worse on July 19 and 20.
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The day started with a cloudy sky, with a low chance of morning showers, though some areas might have seen light rain. The main downpour is expected between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM tonight.
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Heavy rain is likely across all of South Bengal. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas are all set to get wet. A yellow alert has been issued for South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, and Jhargram.
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North Bengal isn't being spared either. Heavy rain is possible here as well. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri will see scattered showers, while Malda, North and South Dinajpur are also on the list for scattered rainfall.
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