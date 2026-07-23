The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon continues to remain active over West Bengal. Moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to fuel scattered to moderate rainfall across most districts over the next seven days.

Several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East and West Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, are likely to experience cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Some places may also witness gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.