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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast for South Bengal, IMD Issues Fresh Alert
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon remains active over West Bengal, bringing frequent spells of rain across the state. While South Bengal is set to receive widespread showers, North Bengal may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
Active Monsoon to Keep South Bengal Wet
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon continues to remain active over West Bengal. Moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to fuel scattered to moderate rainfall across most districts over the next seven days.
Several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East and West Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, are likely to experience cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Some places may also witness gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.
Kolkata to Experience Humid Weather Despite Rain
According to the forecast, Kolkata is expected to record maximum temperatures between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius during the next week, while minimum temperatures may remain close to 26 degrees Celsius.
Although regular rain spells will provide temporary relief, high humidity levels are likely to keep conditions uncomfortable. Low-lying areas of the city could also face temporary waterlogging during periods of intense rainfall.
Heavy Rain Warning for North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall over the coming days. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers, increasing the risk of landslides, road damage and falling rocks in the hill districts.
Rising water levels are also expected in rivers such as the Teesta, Torsa and Jaldhaka. Meanwhile, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda may receive moderate to heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields to prevent waterlogging.
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