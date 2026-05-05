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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kalbaisakhi, Heavy Rain Alert Issued For South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure line from Punjab to Nagaland and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh are pumping in moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Because of this, the Met department has predicted moderate to heavy rain
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Kolkata Weather
For the last few days, parts of the state have been seeing continuous storms and rain. Districts are getting rain in phases, sometimes with lightning and strong winds. Amidst this, a new Kalbaishakhi warning has been announced.
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Low Pressure
The weather office reports that a low-pressure line is stretching from Punjab to Nagaland. At the same time, a strong cyclonic circulation is active over Bangladesh and nearby areas. These two systems are pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
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Rain Alert
These weather conditions are creating a high chance of rain, expected again this afternoon. The rain will come with winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/h. The Met bulletin says East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura will see storms reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.
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Tuesday Forecast
The weather bulletin states that on Tuesday, Kolkata and many southern districts will get rain. The sky will remain cloudy from the morning. While there might be brief spells of sun, the rain is expected to start in the afternoon.
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Districts
Today, districts like Bankura, Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, both Medinipurs, and both 24 Parganas are set to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong winds will also blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.
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Forecast
The forecast says this spell of rain will continue until Wednesday. For now, there is no chance of the temperature rising. However, the Met department has said that temperatures will climb once this rainy spell is over. Today's maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius.
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