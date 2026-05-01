Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Storms Forecast Issued For THESE Places; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: They are forecasting heavy, strong, gusty winds for many districts in South Bengal. From Friday to Sunday, almost all districts can expect storms and rain. North Bengal districts are also on alert for heavy showers
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Weather
The sky has been cloudy since dawn, looking quite gloomy. It even rained last night. The sun is trying to peek through, but there's no real heat.
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Forecast For Today
The Alipur weather office reports that the sky will remain partly cloudy today. Even if the sun comes out for a bit, it won't feel very hot.
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Rain Forecast
Today, districts like Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, and Nadia might see heavy rain. Strong, gusty winds will also accompany the showers.
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Winds Forecast
Winds could blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h today. In other districts, expect gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. This will cause a significant drop in temperature, and the intense heat won't return until next Wednesday.
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South Bengal
From Friday to Sunday, almost all districts in South Bengal will likely experience storms and rain. The forecast shows Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and both North and South 24 Parganas will be most affected.
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Rain Winds
East Bardhaman and East Medinipur will also get some rain during this period. Thunderstorms will come with gusty winds blowing at speeds between 30 and 50 km/h.
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North Bengal
North Bengal is also bracing for heavy rain on Friday. The forecast predicts showers in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. All districts can expect thunderstorms with winds blowing at 30 to 50 km/h.
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