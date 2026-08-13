4 5 Image Credit : gemini

North Bengal's weather report

For now, there is no heavy rain warning for North Bengal. Light to moderate scattered showers with thunderstorms will continue off and on. The rain will pick up from Friday in North Bengal. A heavy rain alert is in place for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Friday. On Saturday, the rain will get heavier and more widespread, especially in the five upper districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.