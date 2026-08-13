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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure In Bay of Bengal; South Bengal Braces For More Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been overcast since morning. For the last few days, Bengal has been getting drenched in rain, again and again. This is because of an active monsoon trough, but how long will this rainy spell last
Low pressure brings weather change to Bengal
The Alipore Met Department reports this is the fourth low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal in just 18 days. After a short break on Monday and Tuesday, the weather is changing from Wednesday. Kolkata and its suburbs have been cloudy since Thursday morning, with rain expected in many North and South Bengal districts.
Which districts are on heavy rain alert?
When will the rain ease up in South Bengal?
North Bengal's weather report
How will Kolkata's weather be?
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