Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Independence Day; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipur Weather Department has bad news for Independence Day. A low-pressure system over Jharkhand is set to bring heavy rain across West Bengal. People in South Bengal districts should brace for gusty winds
Alipur Weather Department's forecast for today
WB Weather Update: The weather might play spoilsport during the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day morning. The Alipur Weather Department predicts that on Saturday, August 15, 2026, almost all districts in West Bengal, including Kolkata, will likely see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Some areas could even get heavy showers.
Adverse weather conditions
A low-pressure system over Jharkhand has created stormy conditions in coastal and South Bengal districts. Expect gusty winds and rough weather to continue throughout the day across the state.
South Bengal weather and heavy rain forecast
South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur are likely to get the heaviest rainfall, between 7 and 11 cm. Other districts like North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura will also experience spells of rain starting from the morning.
Kolkata weather and temperature
The districts will not just get rain, but also face gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h. Fishermen are still banned from venturing into the deep sea. Kolkata has an 85% chance of rain today. After light morning showers, the city can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
North Bengal weather
The hills are not spared either. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar might see a few spells of heavy, scattered rain. Meanwhile, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms.
Kolkata temperature
Kolkata's maximum temperature will hover around 32° Celsius, with the minimum at about 27° Celsius. The high humidity, between 80% and 93%, will make the weather feel very sticky and uncomfortable when it's not raining.
North Bengal weather
Hilly areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar can expect a few spells of scattered heavy rain. The skies over Malda and the two Dinajpur districts will remain mostly cloudy, with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms.
Special warning for the festive day
Authorities have issued a special warning for Independence Day events. Between 6 AM and 11 AM, light rain and gusty winds are expected during the main flag-hoisting ceremonies. Organisers should take extra precautions for open stages and temporary structures. The administration also advises everyone to find safe shelter during thunderstorms.
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