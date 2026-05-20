Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Forecast Persists; Scattered Rain In THESE Places
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: People across the state are really struggling with the sticky, humid heat as temperatures touch 40 degrees. The Alipore Met office says there's a chance of scattered rain in districts like Hooghly, Purulia, and Bankura
Kolkata Weather
South West Monsoon
Wednesday Forecast
Sun
Districts Weather
Meanwhile, some districts might see light, scattered rain in the afternoon. These include Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and Birbhum. However, the Met office has stated that the hot and humid conditions will remain the same.
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