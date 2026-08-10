Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised MP's aviation infra growth and policy. CM Mohan Yadav noted 3 new airports. Four new flights, including Bhopal-Rewa and Bhopal-Patna, were launched from Raja Bhoj Airport to boost regional connectivity.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented expansion in aviation infrastructure over the past 12 years, while praising the state government's aviation policy aimed at addressing challenges faced by airlines. While addressing the gathering during the flag-off ceremony of four new flight services from Raja Bhoj Airport here, Naidu on Sunday said the growth of aviation infrastructure in the state reflects the strength of the "double-engine" government.

"This is the power of the 'double-engine' government--a strength our Prime Minister frequently highlights. If you look at Madhya Pradesh today, the way we have expanded aviation infrastructure over the past 12 years is unprecedented. We have significantly upgraded infrastructure in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior," he said.

MP's Aviation Policy Praised

The Civil Aviation Minister appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government's policy formulated to resolve recurring issues faced in the aviation sector, saying it was prepared after studying ground-level realities and their impact. "The policy formulated by the Madhya Pradesh government to address this recurring issue, after a thorough study of ground-level realities and its impact, deserves immense appreciation. As the Civil Aviation Minister, I can say that Madhya Pradesh's policy stands out as the best, and airlines are eager to align with it," Naidu said.

State's Progress and New Airports

Earlier on Sunday, Naidu, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries, attended the ceremony marking the launch of four new flight services from Raja Bhoj Airport.

Speaking at the event, Yadav highlighted the state's progress in developing aviation infrastructure and said Madhya Pradesh has secured three new airports in the last three years. "We have secured three airports in about three years--Datia, Satna, and Rewa--along with approvals for two more," he said.

He further said the expansion of air connectivity would help boost the state's development and global reach. "Consequently, the Indore-Abu Dhabi flight service began last month. These international flights mean our airports will operate at a global level, playing a significant role in the state's progress," the Chief Minister added.

Four New Flight Services Launched

The four new direct air services of the region include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata and Jabalpur-Kolkata air routes, according to the CMO release. Bhopal-Rewa direct flight service will strengthen air connectivity within the region. This will strengthen direct air connectivity between capital Bhopal and the Vindhya region. Similarly, Bhopal-Patna direct flight will directly connect the capital of Madhya Pradesh with the capital of Bihar.

Union Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Kumar Sinha, Airport Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, Alliance Air Chairman Amit Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Aviation, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Aviation Commissioner Chandramouli Shukla, Bhopal Airport Director Alok Tripathi and other dignitaries were present in the program.

Financial Support and Operator Details

The introduction of these new services will further strengthen the intra- and inter-state air connectivity of the region. These services will be operated by Alliance Air. All these domestic airlines are being provided financial assistance under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy. Viability Gap Funding (VGF) up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided by the state government on each round trip, as per the release.

According to the release, it will facilitate movement between the two states and provide convenience to travellers, traders and businessmen with a large population of Bihar residing in Madhya Pradesh. The commencement of direct air services between Rewa-Kolkata and Jabalpur-Kolkata will strengthen the air connectivity of these two important cities of the region with Kolkata and East India.

Expansion Under State Aviation Policy

So far, 8 new air routes have been approved under the policy. Air services on four of these routes have not yet started, while services on four new routes are being started. The first routes launched under the policy include Rewa-Delhi, Rewa-Indore, Rewa-Raipur and Indore-Abu Dhabi, as stated in the release. (ANI)