YSRCP tribal leaders asserted that justice for Adivasis is only possible if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns as CM. At an event, they praised his past welfare initiatives and criticized the current coalition government for failing tribal communities.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) tribal leaders said justice, dignity and meaningful representation for Adivasis can be restored only with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returning as CM.

According to the YSRCP State Office, the remarks were made during the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples celebrations held at the YSRCP Central Office under the leadership of Plains Area ST Cell President Gunda Surendra. YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy attended as the chief guest, while tribal leaders from across the State participated in traditional dances and songs, and paid floral tributes to tribal freedom fighters.

YSRCP's Tribal Welfare Record

Surendra said the day symbolised the protection of Adivasi rights, culture and traditions, and recalled the priority given to tribal welfare during the YS Jagan government. He said the previous YSRCP government established a separate ST Commission, converted 157 tandas and gudems into panchayats, distributed ROFR pattas covering about 3.20 lakh acres to 1.70 lakh beneficiaries and DKT pattas covering 38,200 acres to 25,300 beneficiaries.

Surendra also highlighted the ₹500-crore medical college at Paderu, ₹153-crore engineering college at Kurupam, multi-super-speciality hospitals under five ITDAs and the AP Tribal University at Salur across 561 acres. He said around ₹19,471 crore was delivered to tribal communities through DBT and non-DBT support during the five-year YSRCP tenure.

Criticism of Coalition Government

Tribal leaders said the coalition government had failed to honour its commitments, including on GO No. 3, TAC representation and tribal rights, and had betrayed Adivasi expectations. They recalled that after GO No. 3 was struck down, the YSRCP government constituted a cabinet sub-committee and pursued a review petition.

A Call for Political Mobilisation

The leaders called for stronger protection of the 1/70 Act, establishment of ITDAs for plains-area tribals and united political mobilisation to protect Adivasi rights. They resolved to intensify their struggle against the coalition government and work towards bringing Y S Jagan back as Chief Minister.