Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Scattered rains amid increased temperature, humidity
Less rain over the weekend, humidity will increase. Chance of thunderstorms and rain in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered heavy rain in North Bengal, temperature above normal
Kolkata Weather
Temporary relief if it rains. If not, the discomfort will increase. Rain will decrease over the weekend. Humidity-related discomfort will increase significantly. There is no possibility of heavy rain at the moment. The temperature will rise. Along with heat and discomfort. The temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at the moment. There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.
Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Scattered heavy rain in the upper districts from Sunday to Wednesday. The possibility of heavy rain will be highest in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. The temperature will drop slightly when it starts raining. There is no possibility of heavy rain, mainly light rain forecast. The temperature will rise. Along with heat and discomfort.
The temperature in North Bengal will be above normal today and tomorrow. The temperature will drop slightly after two days. Heavy rain will continue in the upper districts in a scattered manner. Along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. According to the Meteorological Office, the temperature will be above normal.
The feeling of heat and humidity-related discomfort will increase. Along with that, there is a slight chance of scattered light rain with thunderstorms. Temporary relief if it rains. If not, the discomfort will increase. Rain will decrease over the weekend. Humidity-related discomfort will increase significantly. There is no possibility of heavy rain at the moment. There is no possibility of heavy rain, mainly light rain forecast. The temperature will rise. Along with heat and discomfort.
There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will increase further from Wednesday. Kolkata mainly partly cloudy sky. According to Alipore Meteorological Office, the monsoon axis is in Odisha. The monsoon axis will re-enter Bengal in the middle of next week. As a result, a lot of water vapor will enter the state. As a result, there may be scattered thunderstorms in South Bengal today.