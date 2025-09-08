Image Credit : pinterest

Temporary relief if it rains. If not, the discomfort will increase. Rain will decrease over the weekend. Humidity-related discomfort will increase significantly. There is no possibility of heavy rain at the moment. The temperature will rise. Along with heat and discomfort. The temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at the moment. There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.