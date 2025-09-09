Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain expected in THESE places; Check forecast here
Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected in South Bengal during the week leading up to Durga Puja. Rainfall will increase starting Wednesday, accompanied by strong winds. North Bengal is also forecasted to experience scattered rain
Durga Puja Weather
Kolkata Weather
Durga Puja is less than 20 days away, and almost everyone is busy with Puja shopping. Last-minute shopping is underway, and pandal decoration work is in full swing. Puja committee members are worried about not completing the work on time.
Big Weather Update
Find out if there's a chance of rain again after these clear, cloudless days. Learn about the weather forecast for the week before Puja. Habibur Rahman, an official from the Alipore Meteorological Office, recently gave a big update on the weather.
Monsoon
The monsoon axis is in South Bengal, extending from Ranchi over Digha to the northeastern Bay of Bengal near Elara. A vortex has formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Today's Weather
As a result, there will be scattered thunderstorms and rain in South Bengal. The amount of rain will be less until today. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at present. The heat will increase today. The maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius.
Rain from Wednesday
Rain will increase from Wednesday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in the southern districts. Strong winds will blow along with the rain. Rain will increase from Wednesday in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Strong winds will blow with the rain at speeds of 30 to 40 km. Overall, the weather is set to change again from Wednesday. Rain will occur in all districts on Thursday and Friday.
North Bengal Weather
Rain is expected to continue throughout the week in North Bengal. There is a possibility of scattered rain, along with strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The weather in North Bengal will change in the following week.
