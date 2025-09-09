5 6

Image Credit : Meta Ai

Rain from Wednesday

Rain will increase from Wednesday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in the southern districts. Strong winds will blow along with the rain. Rain will increase from Wednesday in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Strong winds will blow with the rain at speeds of 30 to 40 km. Overall, the weather is set to change again from Wednesday. Rain will occur in all districts on Thursday and Friday.