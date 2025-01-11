Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti: City temperature to DROP, hills to see RAIN, SNOW; Check

South Bengal districts continue to experience cold weather. Changes in weather are expected before Makar Sankranti, with the possibility of rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 12:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 12:44 AM IST

Everyone is enjoying the cold winter weather. The state is experiencing cold northern winds which has brought the temperatures down

The intensity of winter is gradually increasing in the southern districts. Although the temperature fluctuates occasionally, the winter ambiance persists

Now, amidst the biting cold, there's a forecast for rain. It is being reported that there will be a significant change in the weather before Makar Sankranti

Dry weather will prevail in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Murshidabad, and Nadia

The temperature in South Bengal, including Kolkata, may rise slightly. However, residents will still experience the winter chill

There will be considerable fog in the morning in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur. North Bengal will remain dry

Light rain is possible in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Snowfall may also occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling district

Overall, the weather will change before Makar Sankranti. The temperature in Kolkata may rise slightly but winter still won't be gone

Similarly, rain may occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Cold weather will persist everywhere and people will be able to enjoy winter more

