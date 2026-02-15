Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: February Heat Looms In South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: According to the Alipore Weather Office forecast, winter is about to bid farewell. Temperatures will rise in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, and could reach 32-33 degrees by the end of the month
15
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Kolkata Braces for a Hot February as Winter Fades
The Alipore Weather Office predicts a significant temperature rise in Kolkata, with the mercury expected to touch 32-33°C by the end of the month.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Goodbye Winter: South Bengal Welcomes Warmer Days Ahead
Winter is officially making its exit from Bengal. Residents can expect a steady increase in temperature across the southern districts in the coming days.
35
Image Credit : Pixabay
Morning Fog to Blanket Parts of North Bengal
While South Bengal heats up, North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri will continue to experience morning chills with moderate to dense fog.
45
Image Credit : stockPhoto
IMD Forecasts a Drier and Warmer February for India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures for most of the country this February.
55
Image Credit : Pixabay
Bengal's Weather Transition: From Cool Breezes to Sunny Skies
A noticeable shift in weather is underway. While a slight chill remains, Bengal is transitioning towards a warmer climate, marking the end of the winter season.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos