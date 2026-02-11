- Home
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Sudden Change in 48 Hours; Temperature to Rise? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather department reports that temperature is set to rise across the state, including Kolkata, in the next few days. The minimum temperature in the districts of North and South Bengal will increase by 2-3 degrees
Kolkata Weather
The good days are coming to an end. The mercury is set to rise across West Bengal, including Kolkata. The maximum temperature in Kolkata could even touch 30 degrees by the end of this week. The weather office just gave a big update.
Temperature
According to the Alipore weather office, the minimum temperature in North and South Bengal districts will rise by two to three degrees in the next three days. However, there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature in any district of West Bengal in the following four days.
North Bengal
The weather department has stated that all districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, and Malda, will remain dry until Monday, February 16.
South Bengal
It will remain dry from Wednesday to Monday in Kolkata, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
Fog
Light to moderate fog may occur in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur this morning. However, the weather office has not issued any fog warnings for any district.
Maximum Temperature
According to the weather office, Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 17 degrees. While there might be light fog in the morning, the weather will change as the day progresses.
Forecast
The weather office had earlier predicted that the temperature might rise slightly after Wednesday. The minimum temperature could increase by 2 to 3 degrees. North Bengal will get warmer. The weather in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar will change after Wednesday.
