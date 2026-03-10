Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was admitted to the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. He fell ill with restlessness and fever during a routine check-up. A nine-member committee of doctors has been formed to monitor his health.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was admitted to the ICU of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Tuesday. Governor Haribhau Bagde had reportedly gone to the hospital for a routine health check-up. During the visit, he experienced restlessness and later developed a fever, following which doctors decided to admit him to the ICU.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Special Medical Committee Formed

According to a statement from the office of SMS Hospital, a nine-member committee of doctors has been constituted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for the Governor's treatment and to closely monitor his health. Hospital authorities said that a team of doctors is keeping a close watch on his condition and providing necessary medical treatment. (ANI)