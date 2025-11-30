- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After causing havoc in Sri Lanka, Cyclone 'Ditwah' is now moving towards the Indian coast, leading to a red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The storm is likely to make landfall on Sunday
Cyclone Ditwah
After hitting Sri Lanka, Cyclone 'Ditwah' is moving to the Indian coast. A red alert is active in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Landfall is expected by Sunday morning.
Landfall
Last Thursday, 'Ditwah' formed from a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Sources say the storm could make landfall between Saturday night and Sunday.
Cyclone Wreck Havoc In Sri Lanka
The death toll from Cyclone 'Ditwah' is rising in Sri Lanka, with schools closed. The Indian Navy is assisting in rescue. Heavy rain and floods have disrupted life.
Kolkata Weather
Here's the Bengal weather update. A cyclone and low pressure in the Bay will raise temps by 2-3 degrees this week, with no rain. Temps will drop from Tuesday, reaching 15°C by Friday.
Temperature
Day and night temperatures will be slightly below normal. The temperature will rise until Sunday, then drop from Tuesday. Today's max temp in the city will be 28°C, min 18°C.
