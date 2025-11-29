- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Big Change — When Will Winter Finally Arrive?
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Big Change — When Will Winter Finally Arrive?
Even though November is ending, severe winter is yet to arrive in Bengal. Due to a cyclone and a double low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the temperature might rise by 2-3 degrees in the next few days.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Cyclone Impact on Winter
November is almost over, but a strong cold spell is missing in Bengal. City dwellers felt the chill early, and after a brief change, the cold has returned, says the weather office.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Cyclone Impact on Winter
Currently, the temperature has dropped to 14-15 degrees Celsius in some districts of South Bengal. The weather office reports the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal may not directly impact Bengal. However, due to its effect, the mercury will rise in the next few days.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Cyclone Impact on Winter
It is known that there is a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and a double low-pressure system. This will increase the heat in Bengal. This week, the temperature will rise by about 2 to 3 degrees. There is no chance of rain.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Cyclone Impact on Winter
There are no fog warnings right now. The winter chill is expected to increase from the first week of December. Today won't be very cold, with a high of 28°C and a low of 19°C.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Cyclone Impact on Winter
Similarly, the winter feel will continue in North Bengal. There will be fog in the morning in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. All districts will remain dry. There is no chance of rain in Bengal for now.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.