Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed LPG shortages amid global disruptions. The Union Ministry assures fuel supply but flags LPG as a concern due to 'panic booking' and appeals to citizens to book only when necessary.

Telangana Reviews LPG Supply Amid Shortages

Telangana Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Saturday reviewed the state's LPG supply amid reported shortages, convening officials from the Civil Supplies department, oil companies, and district collectors to assess availability and ensure proper distribution across the state. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Regarding the prevailing oil and gas situation worldwide, there have been some incidents in Telangana relating to LPG shortages. Yesterday, I held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, the Civil Supplies Commissioner, the oil companies, and all district collectors to assess the actual position and to ensure that whatever supplies are available are distributed properly."

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The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Union Ministry Assures Fuel Supply, Flags LPG Concerns

Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports. "As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available," she said.

'Panic Booking' Surge Raises Alarm

Sharma noted that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. "Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported," she said.

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven. "Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking," Sharma said.

Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, "I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone."