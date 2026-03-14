The MHA revoked activist Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention. Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP, calling the detention a 'sin' and a conspiracy to suppress his movement, noting he was arrested and held without any evidence.

Congress Criticises BJP Over 'Wrongful' Detention

After the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked activist Sonak Wangchuk's detention, Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday criticised the BJP, saying Wangchuk, a respected figure, was wrongfully detained despite no evidence against him.

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Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Sonam Wangchuk is a very prestigious person; he has done numerous works that brought prestige to the country. To suppress the movement he led there, a conspiracy was hatched to tarnish his prestige, and he was arrested under the NSA."

"Now, because the government has to respond in two days and they don't have an answer, they are releasing him. There is no evidence against him, yet by keeping such a prestigious person in jail, the BJP has committed a sin," he said.

MHA Revokes Detention for Peace and Dialogue

The government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

"The government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms," added the MHA.

Legal Context of the Detention

Detention Under NSA

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order.

Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act.

Supreme Court Scrutiny

Earlier, on February 26, the Supreme Court scheduled the final hearing on a plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act for March 10.

The Court also questioned whether his speeches and social media posts could legitimately be interpreted as provocative and linked to the Leh violence of September 24, 2025. (ANI)