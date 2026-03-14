BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on social reformers. Poonawalla accused Congress of insulting Kanshi Ram and Ambedkar, citing Nehru's alleged actions against Ambedkar and questioning Congress's commitment to SC/STs.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of "insulting Kanshi Ram and Ambedkar" after the latter accused the BJP of denouncing the social reformers.

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Gandhi's Remarks at BSP Founder's Event

Yesterday, Gandhi attended the birth anniversary programme of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow and said, "When Kanshiram ji used to travel across Uttar Pradesh at night, he would carry a pen with him...but now the BJP has separated the pen from its cap. They have cast the cap aside--who knows where--and are now wandering around carrying only the pen itself."

'Congress Insulted Great Heroes': Poonawalla

Responding to his remarks, Poonawalla questioned whether former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru would make Kanshi Ram the Chief Minister. He further levelled allegations against Nehru of depriving Baba Saheb Ambedkar of Bharat Ratna and said that the Congress insulted all great heroes, and has been the "most vicious enemies" of SCs and STs. "What kind of thinking is this, respected sir?... Is the PM position reserved only for your family? Would Nehru ji make Kanshi Ram the Chief Minister... Nehru defeated Baba Saheb Ambedkar twice in elections during his lifetime and kept him deprived of the Bharat Ratna... You are the people who have insulted Kanshi Ram, Ambedkar... all great heroes... Nehru wanted to end the reservation system... You (Congress) have always been the most vicious enemies of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people," he told ANI.

Gandhi on Teachings of Social Reformers

This comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the gathering at the event yesterday, reflected on the teachings of Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, highlighting the importance of education and social inclusion. "Before delivering this speech, I was reflecting on how Ambedkar ji used to speak about education. He spoke about the importance of organisation. And when Kanshiram ji used to travel across Uttar Pradesh at night, he would carry a pen with him... He would also assert that the pen ought to be designed in such a way that, while 15 per cent of society certainly benefits, the 85 per cent must benefit as well; they, too, must be included in the process," he said.

"But what has happened now? The BJP has introduced a new system.I once mentioned this to someone else--though I cannot say whether I was right or wrong to do so--but I truly believe that had Jawaharlal Nehru been alive today, Kanshiram ji would have been a Congress Chief Minister," Rahul said. (ANI)