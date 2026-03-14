Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai dismissed rumours of an LPG shortage, attributing it to misinformation. He also launched the 'Gaudham Yojana' for cattle protection. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis echoed the sentiment on national LPG supply.

No LPG Problem, Misinformation Being Spread: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that there is no problem regarding the LPG in the state, asserting that misinformation is being spread. Speaking to the media in Bilaspur, CM Sai urged the citizens to stay away from rumours, further assuring them that they will not face any problem. "There is no problem. Misinformation is being spread... The people of the state should stay away from rumours; they will not face any trouble," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Gaudham Yojana' Launched for Cattle Protection

He also said that the state government has launched the 'Gaudham Yojana' for the protection and promotion of cattle across the state. The Chief Minister said that 29 Gaudhams have been inaugurated under the scheme, and proper arrangements will be ensured at all these facilities. "Today, we have launched the 'Gaudham Yojana' for the protection and promotion of cattle across the entire state. Here, 29 Gaudhams have been inaugurated... Proper arrangements will be made in all these Gaudhams... This initiative will also increase the income of farmers and livestock rearers. This program was successfully concluded in the presence of all," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Maharashtra CM Echoes Sentiment, Blames Congress

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and accused the Congress of misleading people by creating confusion. Speaking to the reporters, Maharashtra CM said, "Whether it's Maharashtra or the country, there is no shortage of LPG anywhere. The central government, secretaries, and companies have continuously stated this, but deliberately, Congress and its leaders are creating confusion among the people and making them stand in queues.... There is no need to stand in queues; Congress should stop misleading the country."

Union Ministry Assures Sufficient Fuel Supply

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets. (ANI)