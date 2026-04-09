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Kolkata's Temperature

The Alipore Met office reports a cloudy sky over Kolkata this morning, which will become partly cloudy later. Thunderstorms with light winds are likely, possibly intensifying in the evening. There's a chance of a Kalbaisakhi. The temperature is expected to rise by three to four degrees between Friday and Sunday. Today's minimum temperature was 21.8°C, while yesterday's maximum was 32.0°C. Humidity is between 58% and 95%.