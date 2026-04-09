Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Wakes Up To Rain; Check Forecast for North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The city, its suburbs woke up to refreshing rains on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. With temperatures dropping, the weather has turned quite pleasant. But what about the weekend? Check out
Kolkata's weather update and rain news for today
Rain caused by a trough line
What will South Bengal's weather be like today?
Scattered rain likely in various South Bengal districts
What will North Bengal's weather be like?
The Kalbaisakhi storm situation will intensify in North Bengal today. All districts will see light to moderate rain. A heavy rain warning, up to 110 mm, is in place for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Five districts, especially Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri, are likely to experience Kalbaisakhi storms with wind speeds of 50-70 km/h. Hail and lightning are also possible in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Coochbehar.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kalbaisakhi Fury Continues; Heavy Rain Forecast Further Issued
Thunderstorms likely in all districts
Kolkata's Temperature
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