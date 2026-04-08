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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kalbaisakhi Fury Continues; Heavy Rain Forecast Further Issued
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Finally, some relief from the sticky heat! Kalbaishakhi storms are sweeping across West Bengal. The weather office says a low-pressure trough will bring storms and rain to Kolkata and all of South Bengal until Thursday
Kolkata Weather
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Today Forecast
Today, rain is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia. Storms will bring winds blowing at speeds of 70 to 80 km/h.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Storm Alert Issued For Upcoming Days; Check Forecast
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