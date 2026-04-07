Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Storm Alert Issued For Upcoming Days; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Met office has some news for us. They're saying we can expect rain in the state for the next few days. A forecast for Wednesday predicts rain, gusty winds, and even a Kalbaishakhi storm across West Bengal
Kolkata Weather
Rain Forecast
South Bengal
Weather In South Districts
North Bengal Districts
Kolkata
However, Kolkata will experience intense heat during the morning today. The maximum temperature for the day will be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will also be 31 degrees. A storm with rain might occur in the evening, which will bring some relief from the heat.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Bengal; Rain, Lightning, Temperature Drop Ahead
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