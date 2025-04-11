user
user icon

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness rain, storm THIS week? Check forecast

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms across the state at the end of Chaitra. Gale-force winds with lightning are likely in various districts until Monday. A yellow alert has been issued for the southern districts and an orange alert for the northern districts

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

Only a few days left for the month of Baisakh. Everyone is suffering from Chaitra's heat. The state residents are exhausted from the heatwave every morning. Here's some good news.

article_image2

Meanwhile, scattered rain occurred in various areas last night, i.e., Thursday. According to weather office sources, there will be rain in the state at the end of Chaitra.


article_image3

There is a forecast of thunderstorms in all districts until Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely in several districts today, Friday.

article_image4

Gale-force winds may blow in the remaining southern districts. Yellow alert in place. Orange alert for thunderstorms in several districts on Saturday.

article_image5

A storm warning has also been issued in North Bengal. Heavy rain may occur today. Today's Kolkata city temperature: maximum 35 degrees Celsius, minimum 23 degrees.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

First images of US Marshals handing over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California emerge; SEE pics shk

First images of US Marshals handing over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California emerge; SEE pics

Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH) snt

Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)

'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition shk

'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition

Recent Stories

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH snt

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH

DeepSeek fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge AJR

DeepSeek's fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally sri

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally

Recent Videos

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Video Icon
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Video Icon
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

Video Icon
Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon