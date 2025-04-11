Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness rain, storm THIS week? Check forecast

Read Full Gallery

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms across the state at the end of Chaitra. Gale-force winds with lightning are likely in various districts until Monday. A yellow alert has been issued for the southern districts and an orange alert for the northern districts

Only a few days left for the month of Baisakh. Everyone is suffering from Chaitra's heat. The state residents are exhausted from the heatwave every morning. Here's some good news.

Meanwhile, scattered rain occurred in various areas last night, i.e., Thursday. According to weather office sources, there will be rain in the state at the end of Chaitra.

There is a forecast of thunderstorms in all districts until Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely in several districts today, Friday.

Gale-force winds may blow in the remaining southern districts. Yellow alert in place. Orange alert for thunderstorms in several districts on Saturday.

A storm warning has also been issued in North Bengal. Heavy rain may occur today. Today's Kolkata city temperature: maximum 35 degrees Celsius, minimum 23 degrees. ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today

