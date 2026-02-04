Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Nights Ahead For The City; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The biting cold is set to return at night! How will the weather be today in the city? How will weather be in the month of February, Check upcoming forecast here
17
Image Credit : X
Today, the city's weather will be relatively dry and clear. The daytime temperature will reach around 28°C, and at night, it will drop to about 17°C.
27
Image Credit : X
For most of the day, the sky will be partly sunny or clear. There's no chance of rain, and sunrise and sunset will occur at their usual times.
37
Image Credit : X
The weather will be cool all day today, and the temperature will drop quite a bit more at night.
47
Image Credit : Getty
But compared to other days, the city will have a relatively warm yet comfortable day. There's no risk of rain or storms, and the night will be moderately cold.
57
Image Credit : Getty
The hilly regions of North Bengal will experience light to moderate cold, and there might be more fog in the morning. The temperature will generally be cool to moderate.
67
Image Credit : Getty
On February 4th, various districts of North Bengal may see morning fog, with cool to moderate weather all day. The hilly areas might feel a bit colder.
77
Image Credit : Getty
In Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, there will be slight morning fog. The sky will clear up later for a dry, comfy day.
