UP Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow, Prayagraj to See 37°C Heat, Check Your City's Forecast
On March 18, 2026, UP cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Kanpur, Banaras, and Ayodhya will experience clear skies, intense daytime heat up to 37°C, with no rain or storms, says IMD.
15
Image Credit : Getty
On March 18, 2026, the weather in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Banaras, and Ayodhya will be mostly clear. The sun will be out all day, with no chance of rain or storms. The IMD reports that the stable weather will make the daytime heat feel more intense. These clear skies are a sign that temperatures are set to rise quickly.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Today, Prayagraj and Banaras could see a maximum temperature of 37°C, while Ayodhya is expected to be at 36°C. Lucknow and Noida will be around 35°C, and Kanpur at about 34°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 19°C and 20°C. The strong sun during the day will make it feel even hotter.
35
Image Credit : Getty
With the strong sun and rising heat, everyone needs to be careful. Try to avoid going out in the afternoon. If you must step out, cover your head. Drink plenty of water and wear light clothes. Children and the elderly need special attention as dehydration and heat-related problems can increase.
45
Image Credit : Getty
The heat in Uttar Pradesh is now rising fast. Temperatures crossing 35°C signal that the coming days could get even hotter. While mornings and nights might still be a bit cool, the strong daytime sun will start to bother people. The clear weather will only make the heat feel stronger.
55
Image Credit : Getty
The weather is likely to stay clear in the coming days, which could push temperatures even higher. It's estimated that temperatures in many cities could touch 38°C. Prayagraj, Banaras, and Ayodhya, in particular, might experience more intense heat. By the end of March, the summer will get much tougher, so it's important to start preparing now.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos