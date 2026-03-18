Delhi Latest Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Storms & Cooler Days to Hit City
Delhi is set for a sudden weather shift on March 18, with possible thunderstorms, gusty winds, and a temperature dip. While rain may bring relief from heat, it could also disrupt daily life.
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Delhi's weather will take a sharp turn on March 18, 2026. The sky will stay cloudy from the morning. As the day progresses, there's a high chance of thunderstorms with rain. The weather department predicts light to moderate showers, along with lightning and strong winds. So, today is all about unpredictable weather.
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Today, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, and the minimum at 18°C. You might feel a slight drop in temperature because of the rain and clouds, giving some relief from the heat. However, humidity levels will remain moderate, so the day could still feel a bit sticky.
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With today's weather forecast, everyone needs to be extra careful. Avoid standing in open areas due to the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Don't take shelter under trees or weak structures during strong winds. If you're stepping out, carry an umbrella or a raincoat. Also, drive carefully on slippery roads and keep checking for weather updates.
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The heat in Delhi was slowly picking up in mid-March, but this spell of rain and clouds will cause a slight dip in temperature. For now, people will get a break from the intense heat, but this relief might be temporary. The temperature will start rising again as soon as the weather clears up.
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The spell of light rain with thunderstorms might continue on March 19 and 20. The temperature will likely stay between 28°C and 30°C. After this, the weather will start clearing up from March 21, and the temperature could slowly climb to 31°C. The heat might make a strong comeback in the coming days, so be prepared.
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