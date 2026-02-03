Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog warning, temperature drops again in Bengal
The temperature in Kolkata has dropped in the last two days, hinting at winter's return. The weather office reports no chance of rain, but several districts in South and North Bengal will have morning fog.
For the last two days, the temperature has been trending down. Since Monday, Kolkata's temperature has slightly decreased, with the mercury below normal. So, is winter back?
On Sunday, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 15.2°C. It dropped to 15.1°C on Monday. Today, the max will be 28°C and the min 16°C.
According to the weather office, there's no chance of rain in the state. Some districts in South Bengal may have morning fog, which could reduce visibility.
Visibility could drop to 200-999 meters. A dense fog warning is also in effect for North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The weather is changing.
Temperatures will drop in the southern districts. Mornings will be chilly, warming up during the day. The cool feeling will return at night.
