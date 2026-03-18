The Uttarakhand government reshuffled its energy sector, removing the MDs of UPCL and UJVNL. A scientific study on the Badrinath Corridor was presented, and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched development projects worth Rs 41.21 crore in Tehri Garhwal.

Major Reshuffle in Energy Sector

The Uttarakhand government has carried out a major reshuffle in all three corporations of the energy sector. The state government has relieved Vijay Prasad Thapliyal from his deputation as Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and has repatriated him to his parent department, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

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Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) Managing Director Anil Kumar has been removed from his position with immediate effect. Along with him, UJVNL Managing Director Sandeep Singhal has also been relieved of his duties. Additionally, Ajay Agarwal, Director (Projects) at UPCL, has been removed from his post. The state government has assigned an additional charge of UPCL to Gajendra Singh Budiyal, while Ajay Kumar Singh has been given additional responsibility in UJVNL.

Badrinath Corridor: Scientific Study Presented

Meanwhile, Scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) presented a scientific study before Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan regarding maintaining ecological and ecosystem balance during the ongoing construction work under the Badrinath Corridor Development Project in Dehradun. The Chief Secretary stated that such scientific studies are extremely important at the present time. In a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, maintaining environmental balance alongside development activities is essential. He clarified that wherever such scientific assessments are required, their use will be ensured and also directed that the survey findings be verified as needed.

CM Dhami's Engagements and Development Initiatives

Earlier, in Februray, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Central Command, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the inauguration and foundation-laying programme for several development projects along with the Bhoomi Pujan of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) upgradation in Tehri Garhwal on Thursday. He laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 41.21 crore in Ghansali, Tehri district, which includes three inaugurated projects worth Rs 13.43 crore and five new ones worth Rs 27.78 crore. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for upgrading the Primary Health Centre, Pilkhi, into a Community Health Centre. He honoured Krishna Gairola and his family for donating land for the hospital.

The Chief Minister said, "Projects whose foundation stones have been laid should not face delays, and their timely completion and inauguration will be ensured. The state government is prioritising basic facilities such as roads, healthcare, and education in the hill regions. With strong determination, even the lack of resources can be overcome."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan. During the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on various developmental projects in the state as well as other contemporary issues.