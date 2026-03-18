TMC's Jorasanko candidate, Vijay Upadhyay, is confident of victory, citing Mamata Banerjee's developmental work. The party announced 291 candidates, with Mamata facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the upcoming assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Jorasanko Assembly constituency, Vijay Upadhyay, exuded confidence in his victory in the upcoming polls, vowing to deliver Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's developmental project to every voter. "I will deliver Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's developmental initiatives to every voter. We will definitely win from Jorasanko, just like the previous time, as a result of Mamata Banerjee's work," he said.

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TMC Announces Candidate Lineup

TMC has decided to field Vijay Upadhyay from their stronghold Jorasanko Assembly constituency in place of current MLA Vivek Gupta. BJP is yet to field a candidate from there. This comes as the Trinamool Congress announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat. However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim, and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

BJP Releases Candidate List

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Alongside contesting with Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari will also fight from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

Election Schedule

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6. (ANI)