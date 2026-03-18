Madhya Pradesh Latest Weather Update: Clear Skies Today, Heat to Intensify Across Cities
On March 18, major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Pachmarhi, will witness clear skies, but rising temperatures are likely to intensify heat, as per the latest IMD forecast.
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The weather in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Pachmarhi will be completely clear on 18 March 2026. There will be no clouds, and the sun is expected to be quite strong. The IMD has not issued any alert for rain or storms, so the weather will stay dry and hot all day. The clear sky means you'll feel the sun's heat more.
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The maximum temperature in big cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior could reach about 35°C today. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will hover between 16°C and 18°C. The hill station of Pachmarhi will offer some relief, with its maximum temperature at 30°C and minimum at 12°C.
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With the weather being so clear and hot, everyone should take steps to protect themselves from the sun. Try to avoid going out in the afternoon unless it's necessary. Always carry water with you, wear light and loose-fitting clothes, and use sunscreen or a cap. Children and the elderly need special care, as the strong sun can increase the risk of dehydration.
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The heat is slowly starting to make its presence felt in Madhya Pradesh. The temperature reaching 35°C is a clear sign that the coming days will get even hotter. For now, mornings and nights will remain slightly cool, but the strong daytime sun will start to bother people. The clear skies will make the heat feel more intense.
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The forecast for the coming days suggests that the weather in these Madhya Pradesh cities will stay clear. This means the temperature could slowly rise even more, possibly reaching 36°C to 38°C. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, in particular, could get very hot. By the end of March, the heat might become even more severe.
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