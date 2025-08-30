Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Check weekend forecast here
WB Today's Weather Forecast: Bright skies from morning this weekend. What will the weather be like as the day progresses? See the full photo gallery for detail
Today's Weather Update
Kolkata Weather
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon axis currently extends from Bikaner, Kota, Guna, Damoh, Pendra Road, Sambalpur, Puri to the central Bay of Bengal in the east-south-east direction. Due to the flow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the districts of North Bengal for the next few days.
Monsoon Active in North Bengal
The monsoon was active in North Bengal in the last 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. 13 cm of rainfall was recorded at Suryasen College in Darjeeling, 12 cm at Nawarunnudi Tea Garden in Jalpaiguri and 11 cm at Siliguri Meteorological Center.
Heavy Rainfall Forecast in North Bengal
Very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is likely in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri and heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 km/h) may occur. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Saturday, August 30. Besides, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri on August 31, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in various districts of North Bengal from September 1 to 4.
What will the weather be like in South Bengal?
According to the Meteorological Office, heavy rainfall may occur in Hooghly and Howrah. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur and Jhargram on August 30 and 31. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rainfall in several districts of South Bengal from September 1 to 4.
Weather Office Warning
The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to be cautious. They recommend avoiding landslide-prone areas, taking safe shelter during heavy rain, and avoiding waterlogged and dilapidated houses.