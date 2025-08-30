Image Credit : Getty

Very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is likely in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri and heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 km/h) may occur. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Saturday, August 30. Besides, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri on August 31, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in various districts of North Bengal from September 1 to 4.