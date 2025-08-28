Image Credit : Getty

The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday morning. It's currently located over the sea near the Odisha coast. The IMD's latest bulletin states that this system will move west-northwest and enter Odisha within 24 hours. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km, tilting southwestwards with height. Thus, the well-marked low pressure in the Northwest Bay of Bengal doesn't directly impact Bengal. Rain and gusty winds are predicted in South Bengal today and tomorrow. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for North Bengal.