The BJP in Himachal Pradesh, led by state president Rajiv Bindal, observed the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency as a 'Black Day', accusing the Congress of committing a 'constitutional murder' to undermine democracy and civil liberties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday observed the 51st anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 as a "Black Day", with state BJP president Dr. Rajiv Bindal accusing the Congress of undermining democracy and constitutional values during one of the most controversial periods in India's political history.

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Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating an exhibition and participating in a seminar organised to mark the occasion, Bindal termed the Emergency a "constitutional murder" and alleged that it represented one of the darkest chapters in independent India. "Fifty-one years ago, on June 25, 1975, the Constitution and democratic rights of the people were virtually strangled. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency after a court verdict went against her. Instead of stepping down, she chose to suppress democratic institutions and civil liberties," Bindal said.

BJP Recalls Emergency's Impact on Civil Liberties

The BJP leader alleged that during the 19-month Emergency period, freedom of speech was curtailed, media censorship was imposed, and thousands of political opponents, social workers and activists were imprisoned. "More than one lakh people were imprisoned to protect the Congress party's hold on power. Leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Chandrashekhar, Raj Narain and Jayaprakash Narayan were among those detained. RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras and thousands of RSS workers were also sent to jail," he said.

Bindal further claimed that the Emergency was imposed to safeguard the political interests of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that fundamental democratic rights were severely compromised during the period. "People were denied the freedom to express their views, and democratic institutions were weakened. Constitutional amendments altered the original spirit of the Constitution, and individual freedoms were undermined," he alleged.

Commemoration Aims to Educate Younger Generations

Highlighting the significance of commemorating the anniversary, Bindal said the BJP was observing the day to educate younger generations about the events that unfolded during the Emergency. "A large section of today's youth was born long after the Emergency ended and has no direct experience of that period. It is important that they understand how democratic rights were suspended and why safeguarding the Constitution remains essential," he added.

As part of the programme, the BJP organised an exhibition showcasing key events and developments during the Emergency and conducted a seminar focusing on its impact on democracy, governance and constitutional institutions in India. Party leaders and workers attended the events held across the state, reiterating the BJP's position that the Emergency serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting democratic values and constitutional freedoms.