33 new crest gates of the Tungabhadra Reservoir were inaugurated in an event attended by CMs and ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The leaders also discussed proposals for a parallel reservoir and desilting the dam.

All 33 newly installed crest gates of the Tungabhadra Reservoir were inaugurated on Thursday in Hosapete of Vijayanagara district. Chief ministers and ministers from three states participated in the programme organized at the Munirabad Government High School grounds in Koppal district

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Speaking in Koppal ahead of the event, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal said the inauguration was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Minister Revanth Reddy. Hitnal said invitations had already been extended to the chief ministers of the two neighbouring states. According to him, MLAs and farmers from four districts, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Hosapete, participated in the programme.

Discussions on Future Water Projects

Commenting on the proposal for a parallel reservoir, Hitnal said leaders from the four districts had discussed the issue with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He said the discussions included measures for desilting the dam and proposals for water storage near Navali.

A proposal to construct a water storage reservoir near Singatalur was also discussed. Hitnal further said that the chief ministers of the three states would hold discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and take an appropriate decision on the matter.

CM Shivakumar Recalls Dam Emergency

Speaking after inaugurating 33 spillway gates of the Tungabhadra dam, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said, "This is a historic event for South India. When the 19th gate broke off, the district in-charge minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi and officials called me at midnight, expressing alarm that the dam was shaking. I visited the site at 8 am the next morning. We immediately consulted experts on what needed to be done, and the gate was replaced within a week. Through this, the farmers of this region were protected," he said.

"When the gate broke off, the Opposition parties levelled criticism. It was possible to carry out such an important task only through the blessings of Goddess Sharada, Huligemma, Huchcharayaswamy, Ajjayya, the grace of Hampi's Virupaksha, and the power of Raghavendra Swamy. Our government decided to replace the 33 gates, and God has given us the opportunity to protect the farmers of these three states. Back then I was the Irrigation Minister. Today I am the Chief Minister. Even so, I remain your servant and your kinsman," he said.

Dignitaries Arrive for Inauguration

The Chief Minister arrived by helicopter at the helipad located at the Reserve Police Parade Ground in Munirabad to attend the inauguration. The Koppal district administration accorded him a ceremonial police guard of honour.

Among those present on the occasion were MP Rajshekhar Hitnal, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Syed Nasir Hussain, MLAs H.K. Patil, Shivraj Tangadagi, K. Raghavendra Hitnal, Basavaraj Rayareddy and G.N. Ganesh, former minister Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur, Ballari Range IGP Dr. P.S. Harsha, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal, ZP CEO Ravneet Negi, along with other elected representatives and senior officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also arrived at the Munirabad helipad for the event and was welcomed by the Koppal district administration. MLC N.S. Boseraju, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal, ZP CEO Ravneet Negi, Koppal SP Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi and other representatives and senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)