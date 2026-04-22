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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heat Grips Bengal, Kalbaishakhi Storms to Bring Relief from Sunday
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is reeling under an intense heatwave as temperatures soar past 42°C in several districts. With elections underway, the scorching conditions are worsening, though a possible weather shift later this week
Heatwave Intensifies Across Western Districts
The heatwave has tightened its grip over West Bengal, especially in western districts like Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman. Temperatures have already crossed the 42°C mark, with Asansol recording a scorching 42.5°C. Dry, hot winds and sticky conditions are making daily life extremely uncomfortable for residents.
Warning of Rising Temperatures and ‘Super El Niño’ Impact
According to the Meteorological Department, the situation could worsen in the coming days. The mention of a potential “Super El Niño” raises concerns about prolonged and more intense heat conditions. Even though there is a slight chance of scattered rainfall, it is unlikely to bring immediate relief, and temperatures are expected to remain high.
Relief Likely from April 26 with Kalbaishakhi Storms
There is some hope on the horizon. From April 26 onward, several districts may experience thunderstorms and rain. Starting Sunday, Kalbaishakhi storms are expected to affect at least seven southern districts, which could bring a drop in temperature and ease the prevailing heatwave conditions.
Kolkata Weather Update
In Kolkata, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum may stay near 28°C. The heat will persist for the next few days, with noticeable relief likely only after the weekend.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature May Touch 42°C, Rain Relief Expected Soon
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