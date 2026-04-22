There is some hope on the horizon. From April 26 onward, several districts may experience thunderstorms and rain. Starting Sunday, Kalbaishakhi storms are expected to affect at least seven southern districts, which could bring a drop in temperature and ease the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Kolkata Weather Update

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum may stay near 28°C. The heat will persist for the next few days, with noticeable relief likely only after the weekend.

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