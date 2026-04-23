South Bengal is reeling under extreme heat, with the weather office issuing heatwave warnings until April 24. Western districts like Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman may see temperatures soar above 40°C, nearly 5°C above normal.

Coastal districts, including Kolkata, are facing intense discomfort due to high humidity levels ranging between 80–95%. This has significantly increased the “feels like” temperature, making conditions more oppressive.

Districts such as Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum are also experiencing severe heat and humidity. Special alerts remain in place for Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman.