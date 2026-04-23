Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Grips South Bengal, Rain Relief Expected Soon
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures as heatwave conditions grip the southern districts ahead of polling. While intense humidity worsens discomfort, relief may arrive soon with forecasts of rain
Heatwave Tightens Grip Over South Bengal
South Bengal is reeling under extreme heat, with the weather office issuing heatwave warnings until April 24. Western districts like Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman may see temperatures soar above 40°C, nearly 5°C above normal.
Coastal districts, including Kolkata, are facing intense discomfort due to high humidity levels ranging between 80–95%. This has significantly increased the “feels like” temperature, making conditions more oppressive.
Districts such as Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum are also experiencing severe heat and humidity. Special alerts remain in place for Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman.
Rain Relief and Kalbaishakhi Likely Soon
Amid the scorching heat, some relief is on the horizon. Light rainfall is expected to begin in parts of South Bengal from April 24.
More significantly, strong Kalbaishakhi (nor’wester) storms are likely on April 26 and 27. These storms may impact districts including Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, and Kolkata.
Wind speeds could reach up to 50 km/h in several districts, while Kolkata may experience gusts of 30–40 km/h, bringing temporary respite from the heat.
North Bengal to See Continuous Rainfall
In contrast, North Bengal is expected to remain relatively cooler due to ongoing rainfall. Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will continue to receive showers, with intensity increasing from April 25.
Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. However, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts may still face hot and humid conditions over the next couple of days.
Kolkata Weather Update
Kolkata will experience partly cloudy skies, but heat and humidity will persist. The minimum temperature is around 28.2°C, which is 2°C above normal. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures are expected to range between 27°C and 36°C.
No rainfall is likely in the city before Sunday or Monday.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heat Grips Bengal, Kalbaishakhi Storms to Bring Relief from Sunday
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