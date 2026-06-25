Karnataka's BJP opposition, led by R Ashoka, vows to protest the Bidadi township project, calling it 'anti-farmer'. CM DK Shivakumar retorts that the project was initiated by previous governments, including those led by JD(S) and BJP.

BJP Vows Protest Against 'Anti-Farmer' Bidadi Project

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday said that the BJP is planning to continue opposition to the proposed Bidadi township project and raise the issue in the Assembly, alleging that the project was "anti-farmer" and not feasible. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the party was planning protests against the state government over the issue and reiterated his support for farmers opposing the project. "We are planning to protest against this government regarding the Bidadi township. I have already visited Bidadi three times to support the farmers... Bidadi township is not feasible. It is anti-farmer... We will raise this issue in the assembly also," he said.

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Political Row Intensifies Over Project's History

Ashoka's remarks come amid an ongoing political row over Bidadi township project in Karnataka. Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Janata Dal (Secular) should raise the Bidadi Township issue in the Assembly on behalf of Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, adding that the government would respond.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "The entire Janata Dal (Secular) party is here today...even a small worker of the party is participating today. Overall, we have come prepared to stand with and fight for the farmers of 26 villages, including Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli, to protect their land with Earlier, state BJP president BY Vijayendra claimed that 80 per cent of farmers are against the township and are not willing to give up their land after the Karnataka government's final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) near Bidadi. He urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to push farmers to give away their land, claiming that farmers have been "threatened by goondas" to do so.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said the notification for the project was issued by Kumaraswamy and later continued by BS Yediyurappa. "The farmers of Bidadi are good people. They are being misled. Isn't Kumaraswamy the father of this project? He has admitted it himself," the Chief Minister said. "We are only taking it forward. We are not doing anything new. Who acquired land for the Bidadi industrial area? In the existing 9,000 acres, didn't former BJP CM Jagadish Shettar acquire 1,000 acres?" he asked.

The political dispute over the Bidadi township project first gained momentum in May after Shivakumar accepted Kumaraswamy's challenge for a public debate on the proposal. (ANI)