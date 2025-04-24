Kolkata Metro Update: Howrah Maidan to Sector 5 line to stay inoperative for THESE dates
The Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Sector Five line will be closed from April 26th to 28th for a CRS inspection. This closure is in preparation for the opening of the Esplanade-Sealdah extension, expected in May
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 10:05 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Social Media
The Esplanade-Sealdah Metro is nearing completion.
210
Image Credit : Our own
CRS will inspect the tunnel on April 27th.
310
Image Credit : Our own
Metro service will be closed for three days.
410
Image Credit : Getty
Howrah Maidan-Sector Five Metro will be closed from April 26th to 28th.
510
Image Credit : Getty
The safety commissioner will inspect the Communication Based Train Control system.
610
Image Credit : Our own
Any issues found during the inspection will be addressed.
710
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
The Howrah Maidan-Sector Five service may open in mid-May.
810
Image Credit : Getty
The Metro has received a fire safety certificate for the Esplanade-Sealdah tunnel.
910
Image Credit : Our own
Authorities are awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Motormen and staff are deployed, and fare charts will be prepared soon.
