When will Esplanade-Sealdah metro start? Kolkata Metro prepares for launch

Just a few more days to wait! The Esplanade-Sealdah Metro might connect with the joy of the New Year. It is expected that the metro will run from Esplanade to Sealdah in the month of the New Year. When is this route opening?

This metro route from Esplanade to Sealdah goes through Bowbazar. It is worth mentioning that in 2019, the ground suddenly started to sink during the work on the metro tunnel in the Bowbazar area.

As a result, several houses tilted and some houses were also damaged. Then, the metro authorities urgently evacuated the residents from the area.

The metro work on that route was also disrupted for several days. Then the metro authorities completed the work in that area with utmost care.

Along with laying the railway line on that route, the metro's trial run from Bowbazar to Esplanade was also successfully completed.

If the metro service starts commercially a few days after the inauguration in the month of the New Year, then the busiest and most important station Howrah will be connected to Sealdah and Salt Lake. As a result, thousands of daily commuters will benefit.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this new metro route on April 24, after Poila Baisakh.

However, it is known that he will inaugurate it virtually without being physically present at the inauguration site.

According to the source, the metro will run commercially from Esplanade to Sealdah a few days after the inauguration.

