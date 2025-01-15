Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date

The Sealdah-Howrah metro link is nearing completion! Commuters will soon be able to travel between Sealdah and Howrah in just 11 minutes. Kolkata Metro authorities have announced the expected launch date.

Kolkata Metro is continuously working to improve passenger convenience. Work on connecting the Sealdah to Salt Lake line is progressing rapidly.

Several expansion projects are also under discussion. Amidst this, Kolkata Metro is setting a new benchmark. Now, travel from Howrah to Sealdah under the Ganges in record time.

Yes, you heard it right. You can reach Howrah Maidan from Sealdah in just 11 minutes. The metro is the best way to avoid traffic and reach your destination quickly. Kolkata Metro Corporation has set a new record in this service.

This will save a lot of time in the daily commute of daily passengers. Experts believe that once the advanced signaling work is completed, the frequency of trains between Sealdah and Howrah could be as high as every 50 seconds.

Along with the new record, another piece of news is emerging. Work is underway to implement an advanced communication-based train control signaling system in this new corridor.

Metro authorities have announced that work will begin in February. A proposal has been submitted to completely shut down metro services for one and a half months for this purpose.

The CBTC signaling system, which will adhere to the highest safety standards, will be implemented in the Kolkata Metro for the first time. It is believed that the integration of automated train operation will revolutionize metro services.

This will further reduce the time it takes to run trains on the same route and provide passengers with better service. Currently, the East-West Metro Corridor is operational in two sections.

One is from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, known as Green Line 2, and the other is from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five, known as Green Line 1.

However, it is expected that the entire Green Line will be operational soon after the completion of the Bowbazar section.

