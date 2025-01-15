Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date

The Sealdah-Howrah metro link is nearing completion! Commuters will soon be able to travel between Sealdah and Howrah in just 11 minutes. Kolkata Metro authorities have announced the expected launch date.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Kolkata Metro is continuously working to improve passenger convenience. Work on connecting the Sealdah to Salt Lake line is progressing rapidly.

article_image2

Several expansion projects are also under discussion. Amidst this, Kolkata Metro is setting a new benchmark. Now, travel from Howrah to Sealdah under the Ganges in record time.

article_image3

Yes, you heard it right. You can reach Howrah Maidan from Sealdah in just 11 minutes. The metro is the best way to avoid traffic and reach your destination quickly. Kolkata Metro Corporation has set a new record in this service.

article_image4

This will save a lot of time in the daily commute of daily passengers. Experts believe that once the advanced signaling work is completed, the frequency of trains between Sealdah and Howrah could be as high as every 50 seconds.

article_image5

Along with the new record, another piece of news is emerging. Work is underway to implement an advanced communication-based train control signaling system in this new corridor.

article_image6

Metro authorities have announced that work will begin in February. A proposal has been submitted to completely shut down metro services for one and a half months for this purpose.

article_image7

The CBTC signaling system, which will adhere to the highest safety standards, will be implemented in the Kolkata Metro for the first time. It is believed that the integration of automated train operation will revolutionize metro services.

article_image8

This will further reduce the time it takes to run trains on the same route and provide passengers with better service. Currently, the East-West Metro Corridor is operational in two sections.

article_image9

One is from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, known as Green Line 2, and the other is from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five, known as Green Line 1.

article_image10

However, it is expected that the entire Green Line will be operational soon after the completion of the Bowbazar section.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH) vkp

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH)

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH)

"Upar wala bachayega": Arvind Kejriwal over intel inputs on potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements (WATCH) shk

"Upar wala bachayega": Arvind Kejriwal over intel inputs on potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements| WATCH

Are Pakistan's ambitious naval aspirations a mirage amid economic turmoil? snt

Is Pakistan's ambitious naval aspiration a mirage in the face of economic turmoil?

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Recent Stories

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers RBA

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon