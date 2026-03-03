UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur to address public grievances. He also extended greetings on World Wildlife Day, spoke about grassroots development, and the state signed a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with developer 1-OAK.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur, during which he heard grievances of the people. The CM heard people's grievances and asked officials to prioritise resolving them.

CM on World Wildlife Day

Meanwhile, CM Yogi shared greetings with all citizens on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath said, "Wildlife will be saved, only then will life be saved. Heartfelt greetings on World Wildlife Day to all citizens and residents of the state dedicated to nature conservation. Wildlife are invaluable components of biodiversity and ecological balance. Their conservation is not only about protecting nature, but also our responsibility towards a secure future for the coming generations."

Focus on Grassroots Development

Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath said that the double-engine government was committed to providing all facilities and ensuring security for the people of the state. Addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan Shobha Yatra here, the Chief Minister said that development progresses from the grassroots level. "Today, the double-engine government is providing all facilities and security. If the state develops, the country will develop. The unit of development doesn't come from top to bottom, but development goes from bottom to top," Adityanath said.

Major Boost for Real Estate and Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major boost in its real estate and infrastructure sectors as leading real estate developer 1-OAK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3,000 crore with the state government. The agreement was formalised during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official visit to Singapore, where he met 1-OAK Managing Director Amritanshu Roy. Amritanshu Roy also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Singapore-based Greenfield Advisory, the parent company of 1-OAK. (ANI)