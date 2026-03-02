Indian Railways successfully managed the Holi festive rush, transporting millions of people home. Northern Railways handled 1.4 million passengers in five days, and Western Railway catered to 2.3 million, using special trains and on-ground support.

Indian Railways successfully managed the festive travel rush for Holi, sending millions of people home with special arrangements. The Northern Railways zone facilitated 14 lakh (1.4 million) passengers in five days, including 3.36 lakh departures from Delhi on March 1st alone. The Western Railway also played a significant role, catering to over 23 lakh (2.3 million) passengers during the same period, with 20,000 departing from Udhna on March 1st.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To enhance the travel experience, the railways implemented several measures, including special trains, to ensure comfortable, safe, and timely travel. On-ground support included the use of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), dedicated holding areas, and the distribution of bottled water across various railway zones.

Northern Railway's Arrangements

Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements at major stations in the Delhi area, particularly for passengers travelling to the eastern parts of the country to celebrate Holi. On Monday, 22 Special trains originated from major stations in the Delhi area. On March 1, 22 special trains were operated and approximately 3.36 lakh outward passengers boarded from the Delhi area, which is an increase of 18.07% compared to the corresponding date last year (March 11, the third day before Holi). In the last five days, around 14 lakh passengers have travelled from the Delhi area. Based on continuous monitoring of passenger rush at major stations, 22 special trains are also planned to run on March 3. Northern Railway officials are continuously monitoring the crowd situation at major stations in the Delhi area to ensure smooth and safe travel for passengers.

At Northern Railway, arrangements were made at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station. Facilities such as designated holding areas, help desk booths, catering stalls and additional ticket counters have been put in place to ensure convenient and hassle-free travel for passengers at Anand Vihar Terminal.

South Central Railway's Measures

South Central Railway has put in place extensive arrangements to effectively manage the heavy passenger rush during the Holi festival season, ensuring smooth, safe and hassle-free travel for passengers heading to their hometowns. As part of these efforts, SCR has announced the operation of 195 special trains from the last week of February through March to cater to increased demand. Between 21st February and 2nd March 2026, the Zone operated 26 special trains from key originating stations such as Secunderabad, Charlapalli and Tirupati towards major destinations including Raxaul, Nizamuddin, Kollam, Danapur and Bhubaneswar. During this period, more than 50,000 passengers travelled in these 26 special trains across both reserved and unreserved coaches. Notably, on 1st and 2nd March 2026 alone, nine special trains were operated, carrying approximately 15,000 passengers.

"To handle the festive rush efficiently, SCR implemented a series of coordinated measures, including frequent announcements about special trains to avoid confusion, real-time train information through electronic display boards, and proper guidance and assistance to passengers at stations. Publicity campaigns encouraged passengers to purchase tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) and the Rail One App, while information was widely disseminated through print, electronic and social media platforms," the release said.

Efforts Across Other Railway Zones

Adequate Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checking staff were deployed, and continuous monitoring ensured punctual operation of special trains. Special emphasis was laid on effective crowd management to facilitate safe boarding and de-boarding, with RPF personnel stationed at foot over bridges, platforms, entry and exit gates, as well as onboard trains.

Western Railway's Festive Surge Management

Amid the heightened travel demand during the Holi festive period, Western Railway recorded a total of 23,03,445 passengers over three days. On 27th February, 13,66,545 passengers travelled, followed by 4,51,604 passengers on 28th February and 4,85,296 passengers on 1st March. Notably, on 1st March alone, around 20,000 passengers departed from Udhna station, reflecting the significant surge in festive travel and the effective management of passenger movement by Western Railway. Keeping in view the heavy rush and intense heat during Holi, Western Railway undertook an initiative at Udhna station by distributing nearly 3,000 packaged drinking water bottles, providing immediate relief to passengers.

Central and North Western Railways Initiatives

In view of the increased passenger turnout, dedicated crowd management measures and well-organised queue systems were implemented at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, reaffirming Central Railway's priority of ensuring a safe, convenient and comfortable journey for every passenger.

North Western Railway is operating a record number of special trains, along with enhanced crowd management at stations and 24/7 monitoring to ensure passenger safety and smooth movement. The objective is to make every homebound journey not only pleasant but completely hassle-free. On this festive occasion, additional special train services have been arranged to make travel simple and comfortable, supported by strengthened security measures and continuous surveillance at stations.

Eastern Railway's Crowd Control

"Through disciplined coordination and dedicated supervision by RPF personnel of Eastern Railway, the festive rush at Howrah Railway Station was managed with utmost care, ensuring safety, order, and a smooth, hassle-free travel experience for all passengers," the press note said.

Nationwide Holi Special Train Operations

To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1244 Holi Special train trips are being operated across various Railway Zones during the Holi period from February 25 to March 18. The number of trips may increase up to 1500 if additional demand is observed. These special services are connecting major cities, state capitals and important regional centres across the country, ensuring confirmed accommodation for passengers and significantly reducing congestion on regular trains.

Comprehensive Measures and Ongoing Commitment

Comprehensive crowd management measures, creation of dedicated holding areas, deployment of ATVMs, distribution of bottled drinking water, establishment of dedicated war rooms for real-time monitoring, and round-the-clock staff presence have collectively enabled smooth handling of the festive rush.

As per the release, "Indian Railways continues to monitor passenger demand closely and remains committed to providing safe, efficient and passenger-friendly services during peak travel seasons." (ANI)