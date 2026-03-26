Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Rising Heat, Clear Skies & Storm Chances on March 26
Kolkata is expected to witness warm and mostly dry weather on March 26, with rising temperatures and clear skies dominating the day. However, changing conditions may bring thunderstorms and rain in the coming days.
Kolkata is likely to experience predominantly clear skies and warm conditions on March 26, with temperatures gradually rising across the city. According to meteorological forecasts, no significant rainfall is expected during the day, making it a typical early summer day in the region.
The steady increase in temperature is attributed to clearing cloud cover and stable atmospheric conditions over South Bengal. Weather experts indicate that maximum temperatures may climb further, while humidity levels remain moderate, contributing to a warmer and slightly uncomfortable afternoon across Kolkata and nearby districts.
While March 26 is expected to remain mostly dry, weather systems are gradually evolving. A developing trough and changing wind patterns could trigger thunderstorms and scattered rainfall in the following days, particularly around March 27–28, indicating a shift from stable to active weather conditions.
Residents are advised to prepare for rising heat during the daytime while staying alert for sudden weather changes later in the week. The overall pattern suggests fluctuating conditions, with warm days ahead followed by possible storms, a common transition phase during late March in eastern India.
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