Delhi Latest Weather Update: Pleasant Morning, Rising Heat Likely on March 25
Delhi is set to witness a transition in weather on March 25, with cloudy skies giving way to warmer conditions. After recent rainfall, temperatures are expected to rise gradually, signaling the return of typical late-March heat.
On March 25, Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature may climb to around 34–36°C, while the minimum could hover near 21–22°C. This increase follows a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms that recently brought cooler conditions across the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity that affected Delhi-NCR in previous days is likely to subside by March 25. Skies may remain partly cloudy, but dry weather will dominate. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, contributing to a gradual warming trend across the region.
The recent dip in temperatures was caused by an active western disturbance that brought rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Delhi. However, as the system weakens, temperatures are expected to rise steadily. This shift indicates a return to seasonal norms, with warmer afternoons becoming more common in the coming days.
Overall, Delhi’s weather on March 25 will feel warmer compared to the previous few days, especially during the afternoon. Mornings and evenings may remain relatively pleasant. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and prepare for increasing heat, as temperatures are likely to rise further toward the end of March.
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