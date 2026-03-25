UP Weather LATEST Update: Hot Afternoons Across Cities with Plenty of Sunshine
Get the complete UP weather update for March 25. Discover today's temperature in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj as sunny skies and hot afternoons dominate the state.
UP Weather on Wednesday
Uttar Pradesh will experience warm and mostly sunny weather on Wednesday, March 25. Most cities will see bright afternoons, with occasional clouds in some areas. Nights will remain mild, while daytime temperatures may feel hot in the sun.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum will stay around 19°C. The real feel may rise to 35°C, making afternoons feel warm.
Noida
Noida is likely to experience hazy conditions. Daytime temperatures may climb to 33°C, with a minimum near 21°C. The real feel will be about 34°C, giving a slightly warmer impression in the afternoon.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy brilliant sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while the minimum may drop to 17°C. The real feel could reach 37°C, making it the hottest city in UP today.
Overall, the cities will see hot afternoons with plenty of sun, so staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight is recommended.
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