Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Temperature Soars in West Bengal, Weather Shift Expected
The start of March has turned unusually hot and humid, and the familiar early morning chill has vanished. But relief could arrive this weekend as weather conditions may change.
South Bengal's latest weather update
The Alipore Met Department has good news. They are predicting rain across West Bengal for four straight days, from Sunday to Wednesday. Almost the entire state, from north to south, could see scattered showers.
Rain forecast is back
The weather office reports that clouds will start gathering from Saturday, making the sky partly cloudy. The main spell of rain, however, will begin from Sunday. They also mentioned that the rainfall might get heavier after Monday.
Which districts will get the most rain?
According to the Alipore Met Department, districts like Jhargram, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur can expect thunderstorms on Sunday. The rain could get heavier in these areas on Monday and Tuesday. Other districts like Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly are also on the rain list.
Scattered rain likely
Scattered showers might continue in these areas on Wednesday. A cyclonic circulation has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby Bangladesh. Another one is active over Northeast Bangladesh. A Western Disturbance is also present near Jammu-Kashmir, and a new one is expected to hit Northwest India on Friday. All these weather systems together are bringing rain to the state.
North Bengal weather update
The weather office says North Bengal is dry for now. But a change is coming from Sunday. The Met department has predicted rain, especially in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.
What is Kolkata's temperature today?
The Alipore Met Department recorded Kolkata's maximum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius today. The minimum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius. The upcoming rain is expected to bring some relief from this heat.
